Monte Creek firehall hosts grand opening, tribute to family that donated land for new building

Saturday marked the grand opening of the new Monte Creek firehall, now protecting some 340 properties east of Kamloops.

The TNRD marked the occasion with a barbecue and ribbon cutting honouring Ed Herman, the local man who donated the land for the fire hall building, but died in a fire in 2021 before the service could be put in place.

It was an emotional day for members of Herman family in attendance for the ceremony, including Ed’s son Dorian, who unveiled a memorial plaque and, alongside his fathers grandchildren, adorned the firetruck that will bear his name.

"It was sad to lose my father in a house fire. It was a big loss for the community and my family, but to see that the TNRD and the local fire departments continue to keep pursuing his dream, it means everything,” Herman said.

Herman said it is very important to have fire service out in Monte Creek and he’s thankful to all those who helped make the facility a reality.

“We’ve seen four activity grow every year upon year, we’ve experienced, in this community, multiple house fires and the losses are always tragic and new, to know the have these wonderful volunteers and the Pritchard crew coming to help us, it gives a sense of security and safety, community and well-being that was lost and we’re appreciative to have.

Monte Creek fire chief Marc Coray said the new 16-member fire department helps bridge the gap in fire service.

“What it does is basically the whole Trans-Canada [Highway] corridor, from Pritchard to Kamloops, have fire protection and some of the outlying areas and hopefully, eventually it’ll grow from there,” Coray said, adding it helps with saving on insurance as well.

Coray also said the new facility is a great way to honour Ed Herman’s legacy.

“It’s really satisfying to see something here dedicated to his memory that’ll be here forever, because it is because of Ed Herman that we’re here today,” Coray said.