Former SD73 superintendent of schools finds new work in Alberta after resigning Kamloops job over bullying allegations

Photo: Contributed Former SD73 Superintendent Rhona Nixon is a superintendent again in Red Deer, alta. Former School District 73 Superintendent Rhonda Nixon, who was ousted from her position following a workplace bullying and harassment grievance two months ago, has found new work in the same job in Alberta.

In a press release, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools announced Nixon was appointed superintendent of schools at a special board meeting earlier this month.

“The decision follows a comprehensive national search conducted by the Board of Trustees,” the release stated.

Board chairMurray Hollman said in the release Nixon came highly recommended and demonstrated a proven track record of success in rural-urban school divisions.

Nixon has had a 25-year career in catholic education in Alberta.

“She is deeply respected as an experienced faith-based educator who has held diverse roles as a kindergarten-post-secondary teacher, school principal and division leader in Edmonton Catholic Schools and Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools,” the release said.

The release also noted Nixon has been chief superintendent for four years in Kamloops and brings a wealth of experience.

“I have known Rhonda to be a dedicated servant leader when she served on the Board of the College of Alberta School Superintendents and President of the Catholic Council of School Superintendents of Alberta,” acting superintendent, Ryan Ledene said in the release.

Back in July, SD73 said Nixon resigned "to return to Alberta to support her family,” however, a letter sent to CUPE 3500 membership said her departure is also a direct result of the union’s grievance, which was reported last February.

The letter, sent by CUPE 3500 president Dawn Armstrong, said the findings of the investigation into workplace bullying and harassment was “accepted” by SD73.

CUPE's letter claimed Nixon violated SD73’s administrative policies for bullying and harassment and the employee code of conduct.

According to the release from Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, Nixon’s first priorities are to get to know staff, parents, students and community partners.

“I look forward to working together to continue to bring the mission and vision alive in our division and to continue the trajectory of well-established success through the hard work of our staff,” said Nixon.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools serves over 9,600 students in 21 schools in Red Deer, Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Rocky Mountain House, Innisfail and Olds.