Kamloops News

Pile of salmon carcasses found on Highway 1 outside of Kamloops

Fish dumped by Highway 1

Photo: Keith Sehn A pile of salmon carcasses were found on the side of Highway 1 just outside of Kamloops last week.

BC Conservation Officers were notified after a driver found a large pile of partially-filleted salmon carcasses dumped on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway last week.

“I couldn’t believe it. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” said Keith Sehn, who spotted the salmon on Sunday, Sept. 7.

Sehn, who was driving west towards Cache Creek, said he stopped to stretch his legs at a pull out along the highway just outside of Kamloops.

“I looked down and not even in the ditch really, but off to the side, somebody had dumped two to three dozen salmon,” he said.

He noticed the fish had been filleted on one side, but the other side remained intact.

“It was just disgusting to see that kind of waste,” he said.

Sehn said he notified the B.C. Conservation Officer Service about the fish, and was told they would be looking into the incident, which was described to him as being a serious offence.

Castanet Kamloops reached out to Conservation Officers through the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Parks, but did not hear back in time for publication.

The grisly discovery marked the second time in a 10-day span that a pile of salmon carcasses were found in the Kamloops area.

A volunteer who looks after Peterson Creek Park in downtown Kamloops found about eight gutted fish carcasses sitting in the creek on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 28.

The discovery drew concern especially as a bear had been recently spotted in the park. The area where the fish were dumped is frequented by a local daycare and trail users.

The City of Kamloops’ Community Services division sent an officer to clean up the mess after notifying the BC Conservation Officer Service.