New order should ease issues at Kamloops area meat processing plants

Meat inspectors essential

Photo: KTW file photo Meat inspectors are now an essential service amidst the ongoing BCGEU strike action.

Meat inspectors in B.C. have been deemed essential workers after public service strike action threatened the agriculture industry — including three Kamloops area meat processing plants.

Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food announced last Thursday evening it had collaborated with the BC Government Employees Union (BCGEU) to classify meat inspectors as an essential.

“Abattoirs play a critical role in supporting farmers and ranchers throughout B.C. I am very pleased that we have been able to successfully work with the BCGEU to have provincial meat inspectors classified as essential workers during this round of job action,” Popham said in a statement.

The same day, Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area L (Grasslands) director Doug Haughton told the board Kam Lake View Meats in Cherry Creek, Rainer Meats in Darfield and Rangeland Meats on Knouff Lake Road have all bene unable to process any animals all week due to strike action.

The comment came as Haughton suggested the board write a letter to B.C.’s Premier, Popham and the BCGEU that meat inspections be resumed and deemed an essential service.

“It's affecting the beef carcass class animals [they] were not be were not able to be processed this week,” Haughton said.

BC Cattlemen's Association director Paul Devick said in a letter to the province that the strike has resulted in a work stoppage by agri-food inspectors in some areas.

Devick said this disrupted meat processing at slaughterhouses, harming the ranch and agri-food industry.

Job action by the BC General Employees' Union is in its second week, with pickets at government offices and other sites in cities including Victoria, Surrey, Prince George, Kamloops and Kelowna.

The union says more than 4,000 of 34,000 or so members in the B.C. public service are striking.