KFR, City of Kamloops will step up efforts to ensure shipping container use is compliant with rules

Photo: Glacier Media Kamloops Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc says municipal staff will be ensuring property and business owners are in compliance with rules around the use of shipping containers for storage.

Kamloops Fire Rescue will be stepping up efforts to make sure property owners using sea cans for storage are in compliance with safety and zoning regulations.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Kamloops Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc said KFR has noticed several violations and misuse of shipping containers.

Uzeloc said while sea cans are seen by many as an affordable alternative to constructing a storage building, these containers aren’t intended for this purpose.

“When not properly permitted and safely used, shipping containers can pose serious fire explosion hazards, impacting the safety of residents, businesses and first responders,” Uzeloc said.

He said the city has a number of rules around the use of shipping containers, which are prohibited on all residentially-zoned properties with the exception of a temporary moving solution. The number of sea cans are limited for other types of commercial and rural properties.

“What we're seeing is a number of people are unaware that the zoning bylaw actually dictates the number that they have and how they have to be used,” Uzeloc said.

“We have come across some businesses that have 16 and 17 containers on site, and note some of the alterations that have been done without permits, so there is no safety approval from the building department or certifications from any engineers for the work that's being done.”

He said KFR and other city divisions will start employing a strategy to make sure property owners are compliant with the regulations. They will start by ensuring sea cans are properly ventilated — an important safety measure, as the containers’ airtight design can create hazards in the event of a fire, Uzeloc said.

Uzeloc said sea cans used on municipal properties are subject to the same requirements.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly said the city loses out on tax revenue if a company decides to use shipping containers for storage instead of building a warehouse.

“I'd be very curious as to how much taxation we are actually losing for a property that has 16 or 17 sea cans, because ultimately, the regular taxpayer of Kamloops is making up for these properties that are breaking the rules,” O’Reilly said.