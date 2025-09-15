Kamloops News

Tiny House Warriors in court on charges stemming from Highway 1 altercations

A pair of well-known Indigenous protesters were back in court last week on charges they assaulted and intimidated construction workers repaving the Trans-Canada Highway through the Neskonlith Band reserve east of Kamloops.

Nicole Manuel and Isha Jules, prominent members of the Tiny House Warriors protest group, are facing charges alleging they interfered with the repaving work last spring — Manuel facing two counts of assault and Jules charged with mischief under $5,000 and intimidation.

According to prosecutors, Manuel is accused of spitting in the face of two construction workers as they arrived on the job site on May 12, 2024. Jules was accused of smashing the window of another worker’s vehicle the following day.

Manuel stood trial on Thursday and Jules pleaded guilty to the mischief charge on Friday.

During Manuel’s trial, the two complainants testified about what happened. One of them described being struck by her saliva.

“It was all over my forehead, my glasses, I remember having to take them off, and some on my cheek,” Gary Lee Gray said in court.

Manuel testified in her own defence and denied assaulting either worker.

Both Manuel and Jules are due back in court on Oct. 9 — Manuel to schedule a date for the judge’s decision in her trial, and Jules to set a date for his sentencing.

They both have a long history of political activism and criminal charges, having been convicted multiple times for charges stemming from protest activity related to the Trans Mountain expansion project. Most recently, in May, a judge stopped short of sending them to jail for storming a pipeline work camp in Blue River in 2021.

Neither Manuel or Jules is in custody.