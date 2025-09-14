Jail for man busted by Kamloops Mounties driving stolen truck while armed with rifle
Rifle found in stolen pickup
A Kamloops man who was armed with a rifle when Mounties caught him driving a stolen truck has been ordered to spend a year in prison.
Michael George Luttman, 41, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday after pleading guilty to charges of possessing a firearm contrary to an order, occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present, possession of stolen property and driving while prohibited.
Court heard Luttman was driving a stolen pickup truck in Barnhartvale on March 4 when police pulled him over. During the traffic stop, an officer saw a rifle sitting in plain view in the back seat of the truck.
Luttman is bound by a firearms prohibition, so he was arrested on the spot and has been in jail since.
Defence lawyer James Ross said Luttman is a former Canadian Forces soldier and iron worker.
Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for a sentence of 360 days in jail, to be followed by 12 months of probation. He was also fined $500 and issued a 12-month driving prohibition.
Once he is given credit for time served, Luttman has a little less than nine months remaining on his sentence.
