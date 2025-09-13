Kamloops News

BCICF seeks two non-profits to benefit from 2025 Christmas Cheer fundraiser

Cheer seeking charities

Photo: Wenda Noonan Donor Lorrie Smith (left) and BC Interior Community Foundation board member Kathy Sinclair at a Christmas Cheer Fund pop-up booth at the farmers' market last year.

Two new Kamloops charities will be selected this year to receive funding from the BC Interior Community Foundation’s Christmas Cheer campaign.

In a news release, BCICF said it is inviting local non-profits with charitable status to apply for this year’s funding.

“Our legacy recipient, Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, has been at the heart of Christmas Cheer for many years,” said Wenda Noonan, BCICF executive director, in a statement.

“Alongside this ongoing support, we periodically welcome new charitable partners so more families in our community can feel the spirit of the season.”

Interested charities are asked to submit a short, one page informal letter including a description of their organizations’ impact on Kamloops families, how they would use the Christmas Cheer funding, and their CRA charitable registration number.

Applications should be sent to the Christmas Cheer committee at [email protected] by Sept. 26.

The committee is also looking for additional volunteers to help out with this year’s fundraising efforts. Anyone wants to get involved this year is asked to contact BCICF by email.

“Together, we can bring joy and support to families across our community,” BCICF said in a news release.

The 2024 Christmas Cheer fundraiser brought in more than $36,000, which benefited three Kamloops charities.

The fundraiser was the brainchild of former Kamloops Daily News sports editor Gregg Drinnan, who started it when he was working at the Regina Leader-Post. He brought the idea with him to Kamloops and, when the Daily News closed in 2014, Kamloops This Week picked up the mantle.

Following the closure of KTW in 2023, it fell on BCICF to keep the initiative going.