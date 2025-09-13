School's back in, and Kamloops Mounties are reminding drivers to slow down

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mounties and volunteers set up a speed watch outside South Sa-Hali Elementary School on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Students are back in the classroom, and Kamloops Mounties are warning drivers to be careful in school zones.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier told Castanet Kamloops school zones are in effect Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“What we want to remind drivers of, too, is to give yourself a little bit of extra time in the mornings,” she said.

“We want to encourage them to expect the unexpected — things like children jumping out or running across the street."

Napier said reader boards will be set up temporarily in school zones across the city to help remind drivers of their speed.

“We’re bringing awareness to school zones — reminding drivers that they need to slow down and pay attention to the roadway and the speed limit,” she said.

According to ICBC, each year two children are killed and 38 more are injured while walking or cycling to school in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Napier said police will be out in school zones throughout the school year, and drivers caught speeding or violating traffic rules will be ticketed.