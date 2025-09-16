Donations accepted later this month for upcoming Barb's Used Book Sale
Barb's book sale coming up
The Kamloops Symphony Orchestra's popular fundraising book sale is set to return next month.
Barb’s Used Book & Music Sale will run from Oct. 4 to Oct. 18, offering a variety of fiction and non-fiction books, children's books, CDs and vinyl records.
"Every donation, purchase and volunteer hour directly supports the KSO and KSO Music School,” the KSO said.
The sale will be held at the Pavilion Theatre, 1025 Lorne St.
The KSO and its volunteers will be taking donations of books, CDs and vinyl on Sept. 23, Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Pavilion Theatre parking lot.
The sale particularly welcomes donations like fiction and non-fiction books published in the last five years, Indigenous and local authors' work, children’s books and vinyl in good quality.
More Kamloops News
- 55+ Games to come to townKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Most of Baldy fully openOliver - 4:38 pm
- The Wire's James Ransone dead at 46Entertainment - 4:15 pm
- Vance avoids taking sides Phoenix, Arizona - 4:04 pm
- Hwy 3 could reopen FridayHope, Princeton - 3:55 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$873,368
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Hamish Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate