Donations accepted later this month for upcoming Barb's Used Book Sale

Photo: Kamloops Symphony Barb’s Used Book & Music Sale will run from Oct. 4 to Oct. 18.

The Kamloops Symphony Orchestra's popular fundraising book sale is set to return next month.

Barb’s Used Book & Music Sale will run from Oct. 4 to Oct. 18, offering a variety of fiction and non-fiction books, children's books, CDs and vinyl records.

"Every donation, purchase and volunteer hour directly supports the KSO and KSO Music School,” the KSO said.

The sale will be held at the Pavilion Theatre, 1025 Lorne St.

The KSO and its volunteers will be taking donations of books, CDs and vinyl on Sept. 23, Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Pavilion Theatre parking lot.

The sale particularly welcomes donations like fiction and non-fiction books published in the last five years, Indigenous and local authors' work, children’s books and vinyl in good quality.