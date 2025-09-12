Kamloops Art Gallery reception will celebrate three new exhibits

Photo: Kim Anderson An opening reception at the Kamloops Art Gallery in May 2025

The Kamloops Art Gallery is hosting an opening reception to celebrate its new fall exhibitions.

The free public event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The evening will start with a welcome and exhibition tour with artist Maura Doyle and curator Kimberly Phillips. A reception in the KAG studios and atrium will follow, with live music from Ronan McGrath.

“The evening also offers an art-making area for children, as well as wine sponsored by Twisted Spirits on Third, beer from Bright Eye Brewing and coffee,” KAG said in a statement.

Art gallery memberships are 25 per cent off at the opening reception. Those with memberships can also get discounts in the gallery store.

The Kamloops Art Gallery will be showing exhibitions from artists Doyle and Ral Ojah, as well as works from attendees at a youth summer art camp.

Doyle’s Dear Universe features sculptures, drawings, video and experimental writing, while Ojah’s exhibition Mgbe Mmuo Na-agba Egwu (When Spirits Dance) uses mixed media to explore questions of cross-cultural exchange and the immigrant experience.

A Herd of Dreams includes works from artists aged five to 12.

Exhibitions from Doyle and Ojah will run until mid-January, while A Herd of Dreams can be viewed at the gallery through Sept. 21.