CHBA-CI makes $83K donation to TRU's trades and technology program

Photo: CHBA CI In photo (left to right): CHBACI President Chris Crowell, TRU Trades and Technology Dean Baldev Pooni and CHBA CI Treasurer Mario Piroddi

The Canadian Home Builders' Association Central Interior has given more than $80,000 to Thompson Rivers University for its trades programming.

CHBA-CI and TRU partner each year on the Y Dream Home Training House program. The partnership between the two parties goes back 36 years.

“Through projects like the Training House and contributions like these, we’re helping ensure the next generation of tradespeople are well-prepared to build the homes our communities need,” said Chris Crowell, president of CHBA CI.

The donation includes $16,000 to purchase tools for students building the 2026 training house, $17,000 for TRU's apprentice programming and a $50,000 endowment to the TRU Foundation to establish scholarships for trades students.