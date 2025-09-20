Kamloops News
CHBA-CI makes $83K donation to TRU's trades and technology program
CHBA donates $83K to TRU
Photo: CHBA CI
In photo (left to right): CHBACI President Chris Crowell, TRU Trades and Technology Dean Baldev Pooni and CHBA CI Treasurer Mario Piroddi
The Canadian Home Builders' Association Central Interior has given more than $80,000 to Thompson Rivers University for its trades programming.
CHBA-CI and TRU partner each year on the Y Dream Home Training House program. The partnership between the two parties goes back 36 years.
“Through projects like the Training House and contributions like these, we’re helping ensure the next generation of tradespeople are well-prepared to build the homes our communities need,” said Chris Crowell, president of CHBA CI.
The donation includes $16,000 to purchase tools for students building the 2026 training house, $17,000 for TRU's apprentice programming and a $50,000 endowment to the TRU Foundation to establish scholarships for trades students.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- US hits Islamic State targetsNigeria - 4:34 pm
- Police car kills pedestrianSurrey - 4:00 pm
- Raids target CanadianMexico - 3:30 pm
- School looks to add buildingKelowna - 3:00 pm
- Blizzard hits East CoastNewfoundland - 1:00 pm
Real Estate
48-712 Shuswap Rd E
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,900
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Yahtzee Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2025 Castanet.net