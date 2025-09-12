Paramedics transfer one person to hospital after crash in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Michael Potestio This grey Pontiac Vibe could be seen blocking traffic Friday morning following a crash.

UPDATE: Kamloops RCMP said the crash was a single vehicle collision that appears to have been the result of the driver suffering a medical injury, leading to the crash. Paramedics transported the driver to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

One person was taken to hospital on Friday morning following a crash that shut down eastbound traffic on Columbia Street.

BC Emergency Health Services told Castanet Kamloops they were dispatched to an accident on Columbia Street near First Avenue just after 9:30 a.m.

A grey hatchback Pontiac Vibe with its right front end crumpled in could be seen blocking the eastbound lanes of Columbia Street at about 10 a.m. Friday morning.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to one patient who was transported to hospital in stable condition,” EHS spokesperson Brian Twaites said in a statement.

The crash slowed traffic, which could be seen backed up along Columbia Street at about 10 a.m. as a tow truck prepared to haul the vehicle away.