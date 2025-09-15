Kamloops News
Music for the People draws more than 1,500 to Tk'emlups powwow arbour
Concert honours Bandura
Photo: Mary Putnam
Velvet Groove with Jeremy Kneeshaaw, Darrin Cherewayko and Kris Ruston, performing at Music for the People
More than 1,500 people gathered last weekend on the Tk'emlups powwow grounds for the fourth-annual Music for the People concert.
The Sept. 7 event mixed music, cultural showcases, and traditional Indigenous food.
“I am always so amazed by the generosity of this community and how much they enjoy this event,” said organizer Margit Bandura.
This event also honoured the life of Rod Bandura, co-founder of Music for the People, who died last year.
For more information about the event, click here.
