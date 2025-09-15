Kamloops News

Music for the People draws more than 1,500 to Tk'emlups powwow arbour

Concert honours Bandura

Photo: Mary Putnam Velvet Groove with Jeremy Kneeshaaw, Darrin Cherewayko and Kris Ruston, performing at Music for the People

More than 1,500 people gathered last weekend on the Tk'emlups powwow grounds for the fourth-annual Music for the People concert.

The Sept. 7 event mixed music, cultural showcases, and traditional Indigenous food.

“I am always so amazed by the generosity of this community and how much they enjoy this event,” said organizer Margit Bandura.

This event also honoured the life of Rod Bandura, co-founder of Music for the People, who died last year.

