Legal review by code of conduct investigator finds Kamloops mayor's bias allegations unfounded

Photo: KTW file photo Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

A code of conduct investigator facing allegations of bias from Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson says he's looked into it and concluded there is no basis to disqualify him from looking into council's complaints.

Hamer-Jackson issued a public statement in June accusing lawyer Reece Harding of bias, asking for a different investigator to be assigned to a code complaint he launched against a city councillor. Harding, whose practice is focused on municipal government law, has conducted a number of code of conduct investigations for the City of Kamloops in the past.

Harding received a number of emails from Hamer-Jackson between April and May accusing him of bias, according to a report posted to the city's website.

In May, the lawyer paused investigations into a few code of conduct complaints — including some filed by the mayor himself — while looking into the allegations, but these investigations have since been reactivated.

Harding addressed the allegations of bias in a May 26 letter addressed to Hamer-Jackson, saying while he has found the mayor in violation of the code, he has also “dismissed many complaints” against him.

“I have engaged in a thorough review of my past decisions that have involved you, either directly or incidentally. I find, having done this review, that my past decisions do not give rise to a bias, either real or apprehended,” Harding wrote.

In his letter, the lawyer cited case law he said lays out a road map of how to proceed under such circumstances. He said where a bias allegation is raised, the appropriate person to deal with the allegation is the decision-maker alleged to be biased, and that the onus is on the person raising a bias allegation to prove it.

Harding said while Hamer-Jackson had sent him multiple emails alleging the lawyer was biased, the mayor didn’t respond to his request to send evidence.

The post on the City of Kamloops website indicates this investigation cost the municipality a little more than $9,500.

Mayor didn’t like investigations

Email correspondence between Harding and Hamer-Jackson was attached to Harding’s letter, with the mayor expressing dissatisfaction with the lawyer’s investigative approach and final conclusions for past complaints.

“Lots of assumptions. …My intention was not even close to your assumption’s [sic], and I believe very bias report,” Hamer-Jackson wrote in one email, which was sent at 4:37 a.m. on Friday, May 2.

Harding said while he has been critical of Hamer-Jackson’s conduct on occasions where a code breach was identified, he did not “make comments that were gratuitous or unfounded."

“The nature of a code complaint is such that, where a breach is found, there will inherently be some criticism of the person whose conduct is at issue,” Harding wrote.

“I have been mindful that my role is to be independent and to help council, who ultimately has the remedial discretion under the code, make a rational and proportionate decision.”

No proof provided to council

Following Harding’s May 26 letter, Hamer-Jackson called on the City of Kamloops to hire another investigator.

Council gave Hamer-Jackson a date to bring forward any submissions he had proving Harding's bias, but according to a post on the City of Kamloops website, the mayor did not attend.

“Mayor Hamer-Jackson absented himself from the meeting without explanation,” the city said. “He chose not to submit any verbal or written statements in support of his allegations or his request."

The city said council ultimately determined it didn’t have the authority to intervene in an active Code of Conduct investigation, but even if it could, the mayor failed “to provide any evidence whatsoever of bias.”

“Council would conclude that Investigator Harding does not hold a disqualifying bias, either real or apprehended, against Mayor Hamer-Jackson,” the statement said.

Harding found Hamer-Jackson breached council’s code of conduct by disclosing two confidential documents and privacy laws when he forwarded photos ahead of a chamber of commerce speech.

Harding also investigated the original leak of a confidential report which looked into bullying and harassment on the part of the mayor.

Harding also investigated a code of conduct complaint filed against Coun. Bill Sarai, finding the councillor breached the code and his oath of office when he secretly recorded an argument he had with the mayor and then lied about the recording’s origins.