Premier doubles down on dismissal of cancer centre redesign amid continued calls for change

Photo: Kristen Holliday B.C. Premier David Eby speaks to reporters Thursday at Highland Valley Copper mine.

B.C. Premier David Eby understands the request from local officials to see changes made to the pending Kamloops cancer centre, but he says the government isn't changing course.

At a news conference Thursday in Logan Lake, Castanet asked Eby for his thoughts on local politicians’ effort to reopen discussion on a cancer centre redesign.

“I know that there’s a desire for additional services at the cancer centre that will be here in Kamloops, I get that, [but] there’s some very real space constraints around equipment and logistical challenges to delivering that,” Eby said.

“But there will be a significant expansion in cancer care for the people of Kamloops here closer to home.”

The province is building one of four new BC Cancer facilities in Kamloops, bringing in radiation services locally for the first time.

But the facility will be the only one of them constructed with chemotherapy services in another building and the only one without a PET/CT scanner — a specialized piece of equipment that identifies cancer cells in the body, allowing doctors to more accurately diagnose and manage cancer in patients.

Eby added that expanding cancer care as quickly as possible is a priority for his government and for the local government in Kamloops as well.

“And we will continue to add services and find ways to deliver for the local community,” Eby said.

Local politicians have said a PET scanner should be included in the facility, which should also have chemotherapy within its wall as opposed to the current department located elsewhere on the Royal Inland Hospital campus.

The Thompson Regional Hospital District is currently focusing it advocacy on including a PET/CT scanner in the build.

Board chair and Kamloops city councillor Mike O’Reilly has suggested a trio of the 470 parking stalls that will be included in the building be sacrificed for the scanner.

Vice-chair and Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell, meanwhile, said he’d like to see the hospital receive the scanner even if its elsewhere at RIH and not inside the new BC Cancer Centre.

Local officials will still push

Blackwell and O’Reilly told Castanet Kamloops Eby’s comments Thursday is just more of the same, but they will continue to press the province for the scanner.

“We will continue to push all the way to concrete pours and beyond,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell said he and a group of rural mayors have a meeting set with provincial health minister Josie Osborne at this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention later this month, at which he intends to raise the issue of including PET/CT scanner for the new cancer centre.

“There are a lot of options. This can be done,” O’Reilly said. “But it needs direction from the minister."

O’Reilly dismissed Eby’s comments about continuing to add services at RIH, noting the next build at RIH is about 13 years away and he’s been informed by medical professionals of lengthy wait times to receive PET scans.

The lead contractor for the cancer centre project has been selected and groundbreaking is expected next month.