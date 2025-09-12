Orange Jersey Project hockey game 'something truly extraordinary'

Photo: Mary Putnam Former NHLer Jordin Tootoo signs a jersey prior to last weekends Orange Jersey Project celebrity hockey game at Sandman Centre.

Sports and culture came together last weekend at Sandman Centre for the third-annual Every Child Matters Hockey Game.

Following three periods of back and forth action, Team Orange pulled out an 11-6 victory on Saturday night over Team White.

"This event has grown into something truly extraordinary," said Jeremy Boston, director of the Orange Jersey Project.

“Seeing everyone come together — cheering, singing, and standing united — shows the power of sport and culture to help us heal and move forward together."

Players and guests on hand included Jon Mirasty, Jonathan-Ismael DIaby, Andrew Antsanen, Colton Yellow-Horn, Blair Atcheynum, Conway Kootney, Harlan Kingfisher, Jared Aulinm, Jordin Tootoo, Trevor Kidd and David Klatt.

Live music was performed by Evan Fuller, Jordan Hart, Natasha FIsher and K.A.S.P.

Boston said the amount of money raised at Saturday night's game is still being tallied.

For more information about the event, click here.