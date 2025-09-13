Probation for bloodied burglar who startled North Kamloops resident during break-in

Photo: KTW file FILE - Kamloops provincial court

A man who was bloodied and in the midst of a crack cocaine binge when he broke into a North Kamloops home in broad daylight, startling a resident, has been ordered to spend the next year on probation.

Christopher Derrick Mckenzie, 36, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of mischief under $5,000.

Court heard police were called to a home in the 800-block of Pembroke Avenue shortly before noon on April 5, 2024, for a report of a burglary in progress.

“[The complainant] stated that someone had broken into his residence bleeding,” Crown prosecutor Bernie Caffaro said in court.

"He opened up his bedroom door to see Mr. Mckenzie in his kitchen — 'bloodied up,' as he put it. Mr. Mckenzie said someone was chasing him and he needed to get away.”

The complainant called 911 and police arrested Mckenzie nearby a short time later.

Caffaro said video surveillance from the home showed Mckenzie trying a number of locked doors, then selecting a window and crawling inside.

Crack binge blamed

A pre-sentence report prepared for Thursday’s hearing said Mckenzie acknowledged being on a “binge on crack cocaine” at the time of the offence, and he was experiencing drug-induced psychosis.

“At the time, he stated that he had been awake for days and had not been adequately providing his body with sustenance,” the report reads.

The pre-sentence report described a difficult upbringing for Mckenzie, during which he was often exposed to drug use. Court heard he is now sober and attending regular addictions counselling.

Given Mckenzie's progress in recovery, Caffaro and defence lawyer John Gustafson presented a joint submission for a conditional discharge and 12 months of probation — meaning the offence will not show up on Mckenzie’s criminal record if he stays out of trouble for the next year.

“Concerns about deterrence, denunciation and the safety of the community are best addressed in this case through a structured probation order that ensures Mr. Mckenzie is going to get the kind of help that he may not have been exposed to until this point in his life,” Caffaro said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Chris Balison went along with the joint submission.

While on probation, Mckenzie will be required to complete counselling as directed and to abstain from drugs and alcohol. He will also be prohibited from having any contact with the complainant.