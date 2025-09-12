Venting at Kruger Pulp Mill blamed for smell wafting over Kamloops

Photo: KTW file FILE - The stack at the Kruger Pulp Mill in Kamloops

UPDATE: 2:51 p.m.

The odour created by a malfunction at the Kruger Pulp Mill on Friday resulted in more than a dozen calls to 911 and the evacuation of a City of Kamloops building.

According to Kruger, a power outage just before 6:30 a.m. triggered an emergency shutdown of the Mission Flats facility, which sent a belch of smelly sulphur gases out of the mill’s high stack.

Kamloops Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc told Castanet 15 people called 911 between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. regarding the stench, including one report of a gas leak at the City of Kamloops civic operations yard just off McGill Road.

“While our crew was en route to that call, Kruger actually followed the procedure and called in to let us know that they had a problem with their system and they were venting,” he said, noting the civic operations building was evacuated as a precaution.

Not far from the civic ops yard, on the campus of Thompson Rivers University, facilities staff closed some building vents in an effort to keep the smell outdoors.

TRU's campus daycare, which is run by an independent society, also sent children home for the day due to the unpleasant odour.

UPDATE: 10:38 a.m.

An early-morning power outage at the Kruger Pulp Mill on Mission Flats is being blamed for an emergency release of sulphur gases, sending a stench wafting over Kamloops.

According to the company, a power outage triggered an emergency shutdown shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, which sent a belch of smelly gas out of the mill's high stack.

“During the shutdown, total reduced sulphur gases, normally incinerated as part of a standard procedure, were vented to the atmosphere in accordance with safety protocols,” Marie-Claude Tremblay said in a statement sent in response to queries from Castanet.

Tremblay said such venting prevents pressure buildup in the mill’s equipment, which could pose a safety risk for workers.

Kruger said air quality readings have remained “within acceptable thresholds” throughout the morning.

“The mill is expected to resume operations by the end of the day,” Tremblay said.

“Kruger teams are actively investigating the source and cause of the outage in collaboration with relevant authorities.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:06 a.m.

Venting at the Kruger Pulp Mill in Kamloops is sending a chemical odour over parts of the city.

Kruger is so far not responding to questions from Castanet, but the City of Kamloops confirmed it is looking into the situation.

“The city and KFR are aware of the growing concern about the odour this morning and can confirm that it is coming from the Kruger Pulp Mill,” the city said in a statement.

“We are actively working with Kruger to get more updates.”

The odour has resulted in at least one 911 call from someone who thought they were smelling gas, and it prompted Thompson Rivers University officials to close some air intakes.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.