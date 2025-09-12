Teck CEO says $2B Highland Valley Copper mine extension project already 'well underway'

Ceremonial shovels hit the ground on Thursday to mark the start of Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine life extension project — but work on the expansion is already underway.

Premier David Eby, who attended the ceremony to celebrate the beginning of project construction, said he was “thrilled” to see Teck moving so quickly to hire people and start work on the site, located west of Logan Lake.

The mine extension was fully permitted by the province earlier this year, identified as a priority project to expedite as part of B.C.’s efforts to strengthen the economy. It was approved by Teck’s board in July.

"I met some of the construction team on arrival at the site, and they said even within the five weeks of our announcement, activity has already started here,” Eby told news reporters and delegates gathered at the mine.

The project, estimated to cost more than $2 billion, will extend the life of the mine from 2028 until 2046. It is said to be the largest critical minerals investment in B.C. history, and one of the largest in Canada.

Teck's plans call for the extension of two open pits, increased tailings storage capacity, infrastructure upgrades, a landfill relocation and increased water usage. The project will also include the potential realignment of a section of Highway 97C.

Teck says it expects the construction phase to generate about 2,900 jobs.

“We sanctioned the project back in July, the province came through for us with a very expeditious permitting process. We'd had all our contractors lined up and ready to go — and the work is well underway,” said Teck CEO Jonathan Price.

He said he expects work on the project to continue until 2028.

“It’s an intensive effort. It's a large scope. As we've said, the cost of this project is $2.1 to $2.4 billion. So you can imagine how much work has to be undertaken in the next three years to bring this through,” Price said.

He said ongoing operations will support 1,500 jobs and $500 million in annual GDP, adding the project will extend a mine that has already contributed “to many people, in many ways, in many communities.”

“When developed responsibly, mines are powerful economic drivers that provide jobs, opportunity and revenue to governments for the crucial services that we all rely on. And we also know how passionate our employees and workers are about the places that they call home,” Price said.

Eby said every one direct job at a mining site means two more jobs elsewhere in the province, and for a project of this size, could also add jobs elsewhere in Canada.

Meanwhile, he said revenue from the mine during and after its expansion will help deliver “vital public services” for British Columbians during a period of economic threat.

“It means billions of dollars of economic activity in our province. It means that families from this region, who have worked for generations at this site, will continue to do so,” Eby said. “It also means that young people who are doing apprenticeships, who want to see a long career here at Highland Valley copper will be able to see that happen.”

Christine Walkem, Chief of Cook’s Ferry Indian Band, said the decision to extend the life of the mine is more than technical or economical, it directly impacts First Nations people — and acknowledged the communities who helped contribute through the decision-making process.

“Those who have stood up, asked difficult questions, shared their knowledge, shared their observations of the things that have occurred with the development of this mine site from the start through to today, it's through their voices that nation has taken the rightful place in shaping decisions that affect our lands,” Walkem said.

The Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation, a governance group made up of the Skeetchestn and Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc bands, said last year it was opposed to the expansion due to further impacts on the environment and a reduction the amount of land available for traditional practices.