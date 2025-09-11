Four people arrested, one injured following early morning shooting in North Kamloops

Photo: Tim Petruk The alley beside 105 Chestnut Ave. where a shooting took place Thursday at about midnight.

UPDATE: 4:47 p.m.

A North Kamloops house and the adjacent alleyway are behind police tape on Thursday afternoon while Mounties investigate an overnight shooting that injured one person.

Two police vehicles could be seen parked blocking off either end of the alley beside 105 Chestnut Ave. at about 4 p.m.

The alleyway is behind police tape, and a number of orange cones appear to be marking evidence.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3:42 p.m.

One person was injured after gunshots rang out early Thursday morning in North Kamloops — a shooting police say was targeted.

According to Mounties, officers were called to the 100-block of Chestnut Avenue shortly after midnight following a report of shots fired in the area.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said one person was injured. The injured person has since been released from hospital.

Napier said investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

"Officers responded quickly and took four people into custody," she said.

"We are asking people to please avoid the area as our investigators are expected to remain at the scene throughout much of the day."

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 250-828-3000.