Sun Peaks Pup Parade looks to crown best in show, waggiest tail

Photo: Tourism Sun Peaks FILE - A pooch parade is planned for Saturday in Sun Peaks.

Pooches and their owners are invited to Sun Peaks this weekend for a Pup Parade, with prizes being handed out for best in show, most original dog costume and waggiest tail.

The Sun Peaks Pup Parade, presented by Engel & Volkers and Araya Law, will get underway at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and participants will get to strut their stuff for a panel of celebrity judges.

Additional awards will be doled out in the categories of best co-ordination of dog and owner costumes, best dog trick for judges, cutest puppy, most dignified senior and loudest dog.

For more information or to register, click here.

The parade is part of Paws in the Peaks, a weekend of events aimed at dogs and their owners, with money raised going to the BC SPCA’s Kamloops branch and the Pacific Assistance Dog Society. For more information, click here.