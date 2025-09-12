Gangster credited with controlling Kamloops fentanyl market awaits release from federal prison

Photo: Castanet FILE - A Parole Board of Canada decision

A gangster who was described as the fentanyl king of Kamloops when he was sentenced in 2019 to a decade in prison will soon be a free man.

Correctional Service Canada documents show Erwin Dagle, 30, will be granted statutory release on Tuesday.

Dagle was 24 when a B.C. Supreme Court judge sentenced him in 2019 to spend nine years and 10 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was charged after he was arrested twice in a five-month span in 2017 in connection with large seizures of drugs and cash.

On March 30, 2017, Kamloops Mounties raided Dagle’s Sun Rivers home and seized an assortment of hard drugs, including fentanyl and carfentanil with an estimated street value of $250,000. A few months later, police seized $176,000 worth of drugs from a suite at a Columbia Street motel that had been linked to Dagle.

At the time, the sentencing judge was told police believed the majority of fentanyl on Kamloops streets was moving through Dagle’s network.

Dagle is believed to have been working with Konaam Shirzad before Shirzad was shot to death outside his Kamloops home in 2017. Shirzad was one of the founders of the Red Scorpions, the gang behind the 2007 Surrey Six slayings.

'Your criminal lifestyle'

According to the Parole Board of Canada, Dagle has been a problem inmate since his arrival at federal prison in March of 2019.

“Shortly thereafter, you were emergency involuntarily transferred to maximum security following a co-ordinated and violent assault on vulnerable elderly inmates,” reads a PBC decision from earlier this week.

“Following your transfer to maximum security, you continued to involve yourself in negative institutional incidents, even after completing programming.”

Dagle has been busted with contraband — including a cellphone, a USB drive and $12,500 worth of THC cannabis extract — and has been involved in gang activity while behind bars, according to the decision.

When he is released statutorily, Dagle will have to abide by a number of strict conditions — including terms prohibiting him from possessing drugs, associating with criminals or gang members or possessing more than one cellphone.

He will also be required to live in a half-way house and provide financial documentation to his parole officer.

“The board finds you have demonstrated a propensity for violence and have shown a willingness to use weapons,” the decision reads.

“The risk for you to resume your criminal lifestyle and in turn engage in violence is elevated when you do not make a consistent effort to distance yourself from negative peers."

By law, federal prisoners in Canada are released statutorily after serving two-thirds of their sentence except in rare cases where corrections officials believe serious offences are imminent.