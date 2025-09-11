Eby touts resource potential at Highland Valley Copper after Carney highlights two B.C. mega projects

Photo: Kristen Holliday B.C. Premier David Eby speaking at a podium on Thursday at the Highland Valley Copper mine in Logan Lake, flanked by Teck CEO Jonathan Price (left).

Premier David Eby was beaming on Thursday at Highland Valley Copper in Logan Lake, celebrating the start of construction on a $2-billion expansion and the inclusion of two major B.C. resource proposals on a federal list of “nation-building” projects.

Eby said he was "proud" to see two B.C. mega projects on the list unveiled Thursday by Prime Minister Mark Carney — work to double B.C.’s production of liquified natural gas and the expansion of the Red Chris Mine near Dease Lake.

“If the federal government wants to drive the Canadian economy, they only need to look west,” Eby told reporters.

"I’m going to be going to Ottawa to push those projects. We can do more, we can do it faster and we can do it the right way.”

Eby said projects like the Highland Valley Copper extension show that B.C. is packed with economic potential.

“Every direct job at a mining site in B.C. means two jobs somewhere else in the province, and a project this size means jobs for people from across Canada,” he said.

"The revenues from these sites go to deliver vital public services to British Columbians.”

Eby said B.C. is spoiled when it comes to natural resources, and the province stands to play a significant role in the new Canadian economy Carney’s government is trying to build.

“British Columbia is going to be the engine of the new Canadian economy that we are building — that’s more independent, that’s delivering to the global market,” he said.

“We have the projects that can do it, and I’ll be headed to Ottawa in the next week to deliver that message personally.”

Teck CEO Jonathan Price said the Highland Valley Copper extension will create 2,900 jobs during construction and 1,500 full-time jobs once complete. The project is set to extend the life of Canada's largest open-pit copper mine to 2046 — well beyond the previous timeline for winding down in 2028.

“This is a significant step forward for Canada’s critical minerals industry to compete and win in the global race,” he said.

“And B.C. is blessed with an abundance of such opportunities which, if developed responsibly, present an opportunity for the province to be a critical minerals powerhouse, while creating jobs and economic opportunities for generations to come.”

Merger a 'vote of confidence'

Eby said a proposed merger between Teck and Anglo American PLC to create a $70-billion mining giant based in B.C. is a "vote of confidence" showing the province is a global hub for mining.

He said the merger will bring billions of dollars in investments to B.C., where his government is looking to mining to drive economic growth and provide revenues to help ease the cost-of-living "pinch."

The proposed merger would create a company known as Anglo Teck, which Eby said would be the largest company in the history of B.C.

Teck and U.K.-based Anglo American have also committed to spend $4.5 billion in Canada over five years as part of its pitch to regulators for the deal, with a focus on the critical minerals space that the federal government has made a priority.

A good chunk of that spending is already committed by Teck, including upwards of $2.4 billion to extend the life of its Highland Valley Copper mine, but the companies say they will also spend on exploration as well as development in areas like B.C.'s Golden Triangle.

— with files from The Canadian Press