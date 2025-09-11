Visit from premier leads to postponement of hospital district meeting, now moved to October

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a press conference in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, July 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

A visit from B.C.’s premier to the Kamloops area has led to the cancellation of Thursday’s Thompson Regional Hospital District meeting, which had been expecting to hear from Interior Health.

The quarterly meeting, which was set for Thursday at 10 a.m. has been rescheduled because Premier David Eby will be speaking at Highland Valley Copper at the same time as part of an event marking the start of construction on the mine’s life extension project.

TRHD chair and Kamloops Coun. Mike O’Reilly told Castanet Kamloops the meeting had to be rescheduled because nearly half of the board will be in Logan Lake for the HVC event.

“Some of the EAs [Electoral Area] and surrounding mayors were invited,” O’Reilly said via text, noting directors from communities such as Merritt, Logan Lake and Cache Creek were on the guest list.

As a result, the meeting has been moved to Oct. 3.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District spokesperson Colton Davies said the rescheduling was requested by O’Reilly before the meeting’s schedule was out.

He said the topics that were going to be on the agenda included a capital projects update and a cancer centre update from IH, as well as a capital plan review.

“The Oct. 3 meeting is subject to change, but as of now we could expect these topics to be on that agenda,” Davies said.