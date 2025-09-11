BC Nurses Union says daycare spaces, affordable housing are key for Kamloops recruitment, retention

Photo: Royal Inland Hospital Foundation The BC Nurses Union called on Kamloops council to join them in advocacy to improve nurse recruitment, retention.

The BC Nurses Union says unaffordable housing and a lack of access to daycare and family physicians are key concerns for local nurses and those considering a move to Kamloops.

Julie Bodden, lobby coordinator for BCNU Thompson North Okanagan Region, asked Kamloops council Tuesday to join the union in pressing other levels of government for policy changes that will bolster nurse recruitment and retention.

“A lack of access to daycare is one of our most often voiced concerns of local BCNU members,” Bodden said.

Bodden, who appeared in front of council as part of a delegation, said half of B.C. nurses are under the age of 40, and more than 90 per cent are women.

According to the union, nurses are attracted to communities where housing, child care, transportation and recreation opportunities are readily available and affordable.

Bodden said nurses are concerned with the lack of affordable housing, including rentals, in Kamloops. Meanwhile, a lack of family physicians means local nurses must sometimes take time off to make their own healthcare appointments in other communities like Kelowna and Vancouver.

Poor parking around Royal Inland Hospital was also raised as a concern by nurses and patients, Bodden said, adding staff feel public transit is “a non-reliable alternative for commuting.”

She noted the closure of nearby hospital and emergency departments put pressure on an already-understaffed Royal Inland Hospital — and burnt out nurses are feeling less able to take on preceptor duties for students that come through.

Bodden noted a survey of BCNU members last year showed all nurses work short-staffed on a regular basis, and many are considering leaving the profession.

She said the union believes minimum ratios are a potential solution to ongoing nurse staffing challenges, and have proven in other countries to have improved job satisfaction and retention, staff safety and quality of patient care.

Child care motion introduced

Two councillors noted the lack of child care in Kamloops and its impact on healthcare workers.

Kamloops council voted in February to send a letter to B.C.’s Ministry of Education and Child Care, urging it to fund child care spaces in Kamloops, including a facility that would have spaces set aside for the children of healthcare workers.

The province did not provide the requested funding, citing high demand for its grant program.

“We were tremendously disappointed that the province didn't see enough value, I suppose, in prioritizing that particular bid,” Coun. Katie Neustaeter told the BCNU delegation.

“It was a huge blow for our community.”

Later in Tuesday’s meeting, Coun. Dale Bass introduced a motion that, if adopted by council, will see the City of Kamloops call on the province to increase funding and support for affordable child care centres and early childhood educators.

“Accessible, affordable childcare is critical to attracting and retaining skilled professionals and young families in Kamloops, supporting local economic growth and addressing workforce shortages,” the motion reads.

Bass’ motion will be debated by council during its next meeting.