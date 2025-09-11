Court documents identify target in alleged Kamloops murder plot

Photo: RCMP Justin Hunt was the target of a foiled murder plot in Kamloops last March, according to charges laid this month. The incident is related to a string of gang violence that broke out across the city in 2024, according to police.

Court documents have identified the target of an alleged Kamloops murder plot as Justin Hunt, one of two men police said was at the centre of a local drug war.

Mounties announced charges Monday against Ryan Van Gool, 46, Bryce Telford, 28, and Scott Telford, 61, for conspiracy to commit murder in Kamloops last year.

Court documents allege the men are accused of conspiring to kill Hunt between March 7 and March 9, 2024. The three are also charged with illegally possessing a loaded semi automatic pistol in Kamloops between March 8 and March 9, 2024.

Days later, a string of gang violence connected to Hunt and rival Cameron Cole broke out across the city, according to the RCMP. In the months that followed, five suspicious fires and four shootings were linked to the gang war, prompting a rare public safety warning from police.

Cole was the target of an apparent failed hit that July. Two men with guns emerged from the trees off a North Kamloops parking lot and opened fire on Cole as he got into an SUV. The vehicle ended up in the Thompson River, but no one was seriously hurt.

In August of 2024, Hunt was found guilty of robbery, drug possession and firearms charges out of Port Coquitlam and sentenced to four years in federal prison.

Police said the murder plot against Hunt was uncovered as part of the global manhunt for Rabih Alkhalil, a convicted murderer who broke out of the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam in July of 2022.

Van Gool was named alongside two others at a news conference on Monday in connection with the unrelated prison break charges.