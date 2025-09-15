Kamloops News

Boogie the Bridge looking for new charity recipient

Photo: Tracey Mounsey Boogie the Bridge participants gather at the start line during the April 2025 event.

Boogie the Bridge organizers are looking for a new charity recipient.

Applications are now open, and will be accepted until Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.

Organizers of the community race event choose one or two charities of choice for a minimum of one year, and a maximum of two years.

“Eligible charities who support youth and/or families of the Kamloops area are able to apply,” states a post on the Boogie the Bridge website.

Boogie the Bridge, which is going into its 29th year, has raised more than $1.5 million for the Kamloops community to date.

More information and application forms can be found here.