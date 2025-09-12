Sun Peaks expecting to pick up skiers who shirk the U.S. this winter due to geopolitical tensions from Trump

Photo: Christina Antoniak More than 3,000 people hit the slopes for opening day of the 2024-2025 ski season at Sun Peaks.

Sun Peaks Resort is predicting a busy winter ski season as a result of the current political strife south of the border that’s making the U.S. a less desirable destination under the second Trump administration.

Christina Antoniak, the resort’s director of communications, told Castanet Kamloops she thinks Sun Peaks will see an increase in both U.S. and international visitors this winter.

“What we're hearing is that internationally, people are hesitating about going to U.S. ski resorts, because of the dynamics in the U.S. right now,” Antoniak said. “We think we're going to have a really good winter and, of course, the weather is going to be part of that equation.”

According to reporting from the Associated Press, there’s been a broad downturn in international tourism to the U.S. that travel analysts suggest could continue, with some experts and local officials attributing the trend to U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies — from tariffs, to its border crackdown and rhetoric over annexing Canada an Greenland possibly alienating travellers.

According to the AP, U.S. government records show an overall decrease in international arrivals to the U.S. in the first seven months of the year by 3 million or 1.6 per cent compared to the same time last year— a stat that doesn’t include travel from Canada and Mexico.

Antoniak said how the current political strife and tariffs between Canada and the U.S. might impact visitation to Sun Peaks was top of mind for the resort during the summer.

“We were really curious to see how the summer was going to play out, ” Antoniak said.

Antoniak said that, as of the end of August, compared to last year, Sun Peaks has seen relatively the same visitation from B.C. residents and Americans alike. Sun Peaks does not share specific visitor numbers publicly.

“We saw no increase from the United States, despite the fact their dollar goes further up here at Sun Peaks,” she said.

The American dollar is about 30 cents stronger than the Loonie.

Antoniak said visitors from around B.C. is the resort’s biggest market and the majority of American visitors hail from Washington State.

She said she feels the lack of an uptick in Americans over the summer months can be attributed to the fact Sun Peaks just isn’t that well known south of the border.

“When it comes to summer, we're just less known, especially in Washington State,” Antoniak said.