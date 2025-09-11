'Out of the blue': Assailant jailed in unprovoked downtown Kamloops swarming attack

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Law Courts

A man who took part in a “vicious" swarming attack on an unsuspecting victim in downtown Kamloops has been ordered to spend 18 months in prison.

Ronald Douglas Arndt, 32, was sentenced Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court after pleading guilty to one count of assault causing bodily harm. He was charged alongside Darcy Dean Anderson and David Alex Wilson.

Court was shown nine minutes of video surveillance footage depicting the attack, which Crown prosecutor Andrew Duncan described as taking place “without any provocation or prompting.” It happened on July 18, 2024, just before 11 p.m. outside the BCLC building on West Victoria Street.

“This came out of the blue. [The victim] was walking by with a rolling suitcase and was confronted by Mr. Wilson and Mr. Anderson, and Mr. Anderson commenced the assault by punching him in the head," Duncan said in court.

“Mr. Arndt, you’ll see in the video, quickly jumped into the fray and delivered punches and a number of kicks to [the victim].”

Duncan described a series of blows from the three assailants, including a “roundhouse kick” by Arndt.

In the video, the victim could be seen stumbling away from the scene after the attack. Court heard he declined to co-operate with police on their investigation.

Duncan said the three accused were only charged thanks to the dogged work of two Kamloops Mounties, who examined tattoos on video surveillance footage to identify the men.

Attacker at a low point

Defence lawyer Cheyne Hodson said Arndt is addicted to drugs but on the right path.

"He hardly recognizes the person who committed the offences before the court today,” he said.

"He is someone who has struggled throughout his life with addiction issues, and he regrets that his addiction took him to the point where he became and active and willing participant in the assault of this individual.”

Hodson said Arndt was at a low point last summer.

“He was reeling from the loss of his fiancee of seven years who had recently passed away, and he lost focus on what was important in life,” he said.

"It shows quite a bit of insight when he tells me that he essentially just stopped caring about his life and about the lives of others around him.”

'Lucky' it wasn't fatal

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith went along with a joint submission for an 18-month prison sentence.

“It was what can only be described as a vicious attack by three men on one,” he said.

“And the three men who committed this assault, including Mr. Arndt, can count themselves lucky that the consequences for [the victim] were not fatal.”

Once he is given credit for time served, Arndt will have about 4.5 months remaining on his jail sentence.

He will spend 18 months on probation once he gets out, with conditions requiring he stay away from the victim and stay at least 10 kilometres outside Kamloops city limits. Court heard he now lives on Vancouver Island.

Arndt was also issued a lifetime firearms prohibition and required to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.

Co-accused in court

Anderson and Wilson are both charged in relation to the BCLC swarming, as well as an unrelated but similar assault alleged to have taken place a few months later.

Anderson pleaded guilty on Monday to charges stemming from both the attack on July 17, 2024, and the second incident, which took place on Oct. 3, 2024. A date for his sentencing has not been set.

Wilson is due back in court next week, when he is slated to stand trial on charges relating to the July 17, 2024, allegations. He is slated to return in December for a trial on the Oct. 3, 2024, allegations.