Estimated costs for AAP mail-outs would vary, Kamloops city council told

Mailed notices advising Kamloops residents about future alternative approval processes could cost the city anywhere between $11,000 and $154,900, city council heard Tuesday.

Council had asked staff to present options for mailing notices to property owners during an AAP in light of criticism received during last summer’s counter-petition process, and a subsequent unsuccessful lawsuit levelled against the city.

The city is currently awaiting approval from the province to pose four borrowing proposals to residents using AAPs.

Kristen Rodrigue, City of Kamloops communications manager, said council could opt to send addressed notices using city’s database of property owners, or it could send unaddressed mail, which is sent like a sales flyer to everyone in a certain area.

“Both options will reach both eligible and ineligible electors. Not all eligible electors are property owners, and not all property owners are eligible electors,” Rodrigue said.

An 8.5 inch by 11 inch pamphlet would cost $11,678 when sent unaddressed to about 42,000 homes, and $25,350 when sent addressed to the city’s database of 37,000 residences. Sending a full voter package to property owners in the city’s database would cost $154,900, when accounting for one package for each of the four proposed AAP questions.

Rodrigue said the city could include a flyer within its quarterly utility statements for $4,000 or take over promotional space in its newsletter at no cost, but this would only reach property owners, and would only be effective if utility bill timing aligns with the AAP window.

The presentation was given to council for information only, with a decision yet to be made on mail-outs for the next counter-petition process.