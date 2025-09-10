Doctor shortage forces another closure of Kamloops' busiest maternity clinic

Photo: KTW file Royal Inland Hospital

The busiest maternity clinic in Kamloops is once again closing due to a doctor shortage, freeing up what physicians remain for on-call labour and delivery coverage at Royal Inland Hospital.

The Thompson Region Family Obstetrics clinic, which delivers about 60 of the 100 babies born in Kamloops each month, began turning patients away last week.

A letter sent by clinic physicians to Kamloops community healthcare providers blames “critical staffing shortages and lack of specialist care for high risk patients.”

New patients are no longer being accepted, but current patients will still receive care.

“For the next six months, we will care for our current patients until six weeks postpartum, and focus all other efforts on providing acute on-call obstetrical coverage on labour and delivery,” the letter reads.

“After this period, the future of family practice obstetrics at Royal Inland Hospital remains uncertain.”

Since 2023, TRFO operations have been supported largely by locums and an alternative payment model, but the volume and acuity of the patient load has become too much for physicians.

“The sheer volume and lack of support for high-risk patients has resulted in TRFO physicians frequently working beyond the normal scope of family practice obstetrics,” the letter reads.

“Due to this unsafe work environment and lack of competitive compensation, several TRFO providers have resigned, locum coverage is minimal and we have been unable to recruit new graduates as expected. The few remaining TRFO providers are no longer able to continue under the current circumstances.”

The TRFO letter said its doctors are “committed to continue working closely with Interior Health and the Ministry of Health” to keep the clinic operational.

“For any possibility of a future for TRFO, we urgently need an influx of new physicians and the establishment of a stable, supportive OBGYN group capable of providing continuous coverage and managing high-risk obstetrical patients,” the letter reads.

The TRFO has previously closed to new patients for similar reasons in 2023 and in 2024.

IH offers tips, advice

IH said the change will allow TRFO doctors to “dedicate available physician resources to critical 24/7 labour and delivery services” at RIH.

“We recognize the significant impact any change in maternity services can have on expectant individuals and families,” an IH statement said.

“Upon receiving the notice from TRFO, IH started immediate actions to address the concerns raised and maintain access to services, which is a mutual goal of the TRFO physicians and IH.”

IH said everyone will receive care — it just might not be at the hospital closest to their home.

“All patients will be assessed, and depending on medical staff and availability may be transported to alternate hospitals to deliver their babies,” the statement said.

“If out-of-community care is required, families will be informed and transportation and accommodation support will be provided if needed."

IH is encouraging patients without a maternity care provider to explore these options:

• Reaching out to their family doctor or nurse practitioner, if possible

• Registering with First Steps Early Pregnancy Clinic, which provides antenatal care up to 30 weeks

• Contacting the Labour and Delivery department at RIH at 250-314-2635