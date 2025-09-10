Kamloops Food Bank hosting annual Drive-Thru Breakfast in support of hungry kids

Photo: Kamloops Food Bank Kamloops Food Bank is holding a drive-thru breakfast event to support its Starfish Backpacks program.

Breakfast wraps and coffee will be on the menu Friday morning for the Kamloops Food Bank’s annual drive-thru event, held in support of its Starfish Backpacks program.

The Drive-Thru Breakfast will take place at Cascades Casino, at 1555 Versatile Dr., on Friday from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

“On your way to work or school, simply drive through, make a donation and grab a delicious breakfast wrap to go,” the food bank said in a statement.

Community partners will be set up in the casino parking lot, handing out other goodies and swag.

The Starfish Backpacks program helps deliver bags of food to school-aged children to make sure they have enough to eat over the weekend.

The Kamloops Food Bank said due to community demand, it is aiming to increase its weekly distribution from 250 to 273 this year.