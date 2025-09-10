Kamloops cancer patient support centre established thanks to $1M donation

A cancer care centre will soon open its doors in Kamloops to provide free services for patients and loved ones thanks to a $1-million donation from a local businessman and philanthropist.

Non-profit InspireHealth Supportive Cancer Care announced Wednesday it will be establishing a Kamloops location to provide cancer patients and their loved ones with programs to support physical and mental health.

The InspireHealth Centre will be located at 243 Seymour St. in the Kamloops Square commercial plaza.

“All patients affected by cancer deserve free, comprehensive and easily accessible programs and services that improve their quality of life, health and well being,” said Loveena Chera, InspireHealth CEO.

“That's what the centre will provide. Comprehensive programming to support the physical and mental health of patients, patients with any type of cancer, and at any stage of cancer, right from the moment of diagnosis, through treatment and beyond.”

The non-profit, which has offered recurring two-day programs supporting Kamloops cancer patient health, is establishing the brick-and-mortar location thanks to a $1-million donation by Anthony Salituro, founder of the Pink Ribbon Charity Ball, to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.

The foundation provided additional funding for the centre, which is expected to open later this year.

Salituro, who also owns local clothing and home store Jardines Domaine, said he has been working to raise $1 million to improve cancer care in Kamloops — a goal it took four years to reach.

“This clinic will provide patients and their families with resources, guidance and care that will go beyond treatment, care that supports the whole person, and this is just the beginning,” he said.

“I promise to commit time and to continue my philanthropy work with support of InspireHealth and to ensure the people of Kamloops facing cancer will never have to walk through this journey alone.”

The Kamloops InspireHealth Centre will be the non-profit’s fourth physical location in B.C., joining clinics in Kelowna, Vancouver and Victoria.

The care centre will provide one on one consultations and group programs intended to support cancer patients and caregivers. Services will be offered by a physician, counsellor, dietitian and exercise therapist, and will not require a physician referral.

The centre will be linked virtually to other InspireHealth clinicians in B.C.

Heidi Coleman, CEO of RIH Foundation, said they are committed to “supporting the sustainability of the centre,” and will be looking to the government and community to help pursue long-term funding.

Leslie Brochu, chair of Kamloops Cancer Supportive Care Society, said the centre marks the culmination of efforts from donors and community partners to establish more supports for patients.

“This is a story about community collaboration, a grassroots movement by community members coming together with a shared vision to help their loved ones, their friends and their neighbours,” she said.