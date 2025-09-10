Kamloops city council green lights $2.3M transit service expansion proposal for 2027

Photo: KTW file photo The interior of a BC Transit bus in Kamloops.

Kamloops council has agreed to a $2.3 million transit expansion plan for 2027 — a service boost that, if approved by the province, will result in the introduction of new routes and 11 more buses on local streets.

The transit expansion plan involves adding bus service along Ord Road to the airport, which has been long requested by community members and was the subject of an online petition in early 2024.

The 2027 expansion would also include the launch of two new routes serving Valleyview and the city’s southwest neighbourhoods.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said the proposed transit growth was good news for Kamloops, adding as more people ride buses, there are fewer cars on the road contributing to traffic congestion.

“Every time we invest in transit, we postpone the need for additional road improvements so it has a savings in another way,” Bepple said. “We don't have to put as much money into building more and more roads because of more and more traffic — because people have the option of taking the bus.”

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Michael Lu, City of Kamloops transportation planner, said the significant expansion will help catch up to an increase in transit ridership seen after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council authorized signing a memorandum of understanding with BC Transit to expand bus service as per a three-year plan, and agreed to budget for transit expansion in 2027. Lu noted all items will be subject to budget confirmation from the province.

The 2027 expansion includes an additional 28,500 transit hours, the equivalent of 11 new buses. HandyDart services will also see a 2,500 boost.

It will cost a total of $4.9 million, with the City of Kamloops on the hook for $2.3 million — about half of the cost. BC Transit pays for the remainder.

It's estimated this will result in a 1.34 per cent increase for the 2027 tax rate, which early estimates put at a little more than 7 per cent.

Valleyview, Aberdeen, YKA

Lu said 12,000 hours will be put into two new routes — 7,000 hours for a southwest loop and 5,000 hours for the Valleyview express route.

Route 99, the proposed southwest loop, would provide service between Lower and Upper Sahali, Aberdeen, Mount Dufferin, Southgate and Thompson Rivers University.

Route 98 would run from the future Valleyview bus exchange to TRU via downtown Kamloops. Construction on the transit exchange, planned for a site at Falcon Road and Oriole Road, will start in 2026.

Lu said the 2027 transit expansion plan includes 5,000 hours for “regular light duty service” to Kamloops Airport via Ord Road, and 1,100 hours for on-time performance improvements.

In addition, 5,800 hours will be put into boosting service on Route 5 (Pineview), Route 16 (Juniper Ridge), and Route 17 (Dallas) — items that were approved by council last year, but didn’t receive provincial budget approval.

“We’ve rolled it forward into this year’s ask,” Lu said.

He said Route 10, which runs from the North Shore to TRU, is also set to get a 4,600 hour boost.

"This is an item that we are requested a lot by TRU students. It's very important for people who live down in the North Shore to get to the university,” Lu said.

Coun. Kelly Hall and Coun. Mike O’Reilly noted TRU was facing declining enrolment, noting the number of international students is projected to plummet.

Nii Noi Akuetteh, the city’s transportation engineer, said if there is a decreased demand for TRU service, the City of Kamloops could ask for approved, budgeted transit hours to be put into other routes instead.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk said he was pleased to see bus service to the airport, something that will benefit people commuting to work.

“We see people, when I go out to the airport, walk with an Air Canada outfit from Crestline to get to the airport and it's 30-some-odd degrees,” he said.

“It’s ridiculous — so I welcome this with open arms, I think this is great. I do realize there's a cost, but I also look at it as an opportunity to increase our economic opportunities.”