TRU planning for layoffs as budget deficit grows beyond expectation

Photo: KTW File Thompson Rivers University.

Thompson Rivers University officials expect job cuts imminently as they work to address “serious financial challenges” created by a sharp drop in international students.

TRU President Dr. Airini said the drop in international enrolment is happening faster than expected, and the university is already anticipating reductions.

A series of federal government policy changes since 2023 have had a serious impact on international student enrolment at post-secondary institutions across Canada, many of which had become reliant on international student revenue.

At TRU, international enrolment is down 26 per cent this year — 3,150 students, down from 4,282 last fall.

Millions of dollars have been cut from the university’s upcoming budget as a result, but more has to be done. TRU estimates its operating deficit will tally $25 million to $30 million by 2027-28 — including a $7 million to $10 million budget shortfall this year alone if no cuts are made.

Worse than they thought

Airini acknowledged the deficit is higher than projected in March, when TRU’s budget was approved.

She told Castanet the university will provide its board of governors with a budget deficit mitigation plan in time for a meeting on Oct. 5. That document will provide a timeframe for when job cuts will occur.

“Looking at how quickly will job losses begin, we've got a timeline to balance our budget that spans the next 18 to 20 months, but some changes will begin sooner as part of our necessary response to balancing the budget for the next fiscal year,” she said.

Public universities in B.C. are required by law to balance their budgets.

Airini said the university plans to communicate “openly every step of the way” and “will make decisions with compassion and respect” when it comes to job cuts.

She said the university will host consultation sessions, update its budget website and respond to questions.

All options on table

Matt Milovick, TRU's vice-president of administration and finance, said the timeline for issuing layoff notices will depend on ongoing discussions with the university’s bargaining units.

He said the number of layoffs is still being determined, somewhat dependant on final enrolment numbers for the semester.

“We're looking at this strategically, so as not to impair operations or programs,” he said. “Everything is on the table.”

Milovick said programs with low enrolment could be eyed for cuts.

“Changes in cost structure have to follow in enrolments in some cases, unless there's strategic reasons to do things differently," he said.

“Certainly, on the service side, the administrative services of the institution, we will have a smaller number of students to serve and the cost structures of those services need to reflect our reality."

'A defining moment for TRU'

The issue is not unique to TRU. Many universities across Canada are experiencing a sudden and sharp drop in revenue from international student tuition.

“What we've got is a situation that's a problem not of our making," Airini said.

"It's a national problem, with this sudden and sharp drop in international visas and therefore in enrolments, so that gets expressed through our operating deficit, which we're working to address in a responsible way."

Airini said the cuts the university makes will set TRU up to be more financially sustainable and resilient.

“It's really a defining moment for TRU,” she said.

TRU's domestic enrolment increased by five per cent this year, and there are more first-year domestic students on campus this year than there were last year.

Looking all over for fixes

Given the state of B.C.'s post-secondary sector, Milovick said he’d like to see government consider removing a cap that limits how much a university can increase its domestic tuition each year.

Airini said TRU is focused on “living within our means” during the initial belt-tightening phase of its strategy addressing the current issue between now and the 2027-28 school year .

The second phase, envisioned to run through the 2030-31 school year, will see TRU look at strategic spending — but not before the books are balanced.

TRU has been looking at course offerings in high-demand fields, like the new TRU Wildfire program, STEM, early childhood education and healthcare, in an effort to stop the bleeding.

But Milovick also said any new programs generally take three to five years to mature and generate a return.

“There is some good thinking happening right now, but none of these things are expected to realize meaningful returns until the out years," he said.

"So that's not an immediate solution to the problem we face."