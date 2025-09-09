BC Wildfire Service crews sent to suppress wildfires discovered near Merritt, Sun Peaks

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A quick-moving grass fire that started north of Merritt is now being held, BCWS says.

Some BC Wildfire Service crews were able to be diverted from a large wildfire burning along the Coquihalla to help suppress a quick-moving grass fire sparked between Merritt and Kamloops.

The grass fire was discovered on Tuesday north of Nicola Lake, along Highway 5A.

Taylor Stewart Shanz, BCWS fire information officer, said the fire grew to about 20 hectares in size, but is now being held. This means it isn't expected to grow beyond its perimeter under existing conditions.

“This one was responded to by aviation and crew members that were also assigned to the Mine Creek fire,” Stewart Shanz said.

“They were able to divert a couple of resources out that way to address it quickly before turning it over to an initial attack crew.”

The fire is suspected to have been human caused.

Meanwhile, another wildfire was discovered on Tuesday burning at Skamana Creek, east of Sun Peaks. This fire is spot sized, and is still considered to be out of control.

Stewart Shanz said a helicopter and initial attack crew have been dispatched to the wildfire, which is suspected to have been caused by lightning.