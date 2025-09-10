BCWS employees among public sector workers looking for better pay

Photo: Castanet Striking government workers march outside the Ministry of Transportation and Transit building, behind the Kamloops Law Courts, on Tuesday morning.

B.C.’s wildland firefighters say they’re in desperate need of a raise.

"Ultimately, we’re looking for fair wages,” BC General Employees’ Union bargaining committee member Sebastian Kallos, who works as a chainsaw specialist for the BC Wildfire Service, told Castanet.

"Fifty per cent of our members are paycheque to paycheque, and 20 per cent of our members work second jobs.”

Kallos was out on the picket line Tuesday in downtown Kamloops alongside dozens of fellow union members. BCGEU President Paul Finch was also on hand, threatening further escalation of job action.

The BCGEU has 34,000 members working in public sector positions across the province, a little more than 2,000 of whom work for the BC Wildfire Service. Kallos said about 500 of those unionized BCWS staffers are based in Kamloops.

“You’ve got the Kamloops Fire Centre, and they’ve got a bunch of initial attack crews and unit crews, but then there’s also the provincial wildfire co-ordination centre here,” he said.

“There’s a lot of folks."

And Kallos said they all want more money.

"In general, everyone that I’ve talked to in wildfire, they’re supportive of the job action,” he said. "The frontline wildland firefighters in B.C. are some of the lowest paid in the whole government.”

Top talent leaving BCWS

According to Kallos, BCWS loses some of its top talent to municipal fire departments each year — and low wages are to blame.

"Part of the trouble, specifically in wildfire, is that folks stick around for five years and then they see municipal firefighting as a way to earn more money and have a better quality of life,” he said.

"There are a lot of high value skills there. I’ve seen people who have worked in wildfire for 20 years, some of our most qualified individuals, and they are basically throwing in the towel and going municipal. We need to retain our qualified people.”

Kallos said BCWS firefighters earn as little as $28 per hour.

"You compare that to municipal firefighters, where the starting wage is $15 an hour more,” he said.

"And in wildfire, you’re sleeping in a tent 100 days a year, you’re breathing in the smoke at the source — you’re going to live a shorter life.”

Money spent on managers?

In 2022, the provincial government announced $145 million to hire more staff for the BCWS over a three-year period.

According to Kallos, the bulk of that money is not being spent on firefighters.

“It’s been management — management has blown up,” he said.

“Last time I checked, you can’t put out a fire on a Teams call,” he said.

Over the last decade, Kallos said, BCWS management has increased by five-fold.

“But they haven’t increased the number of crews across the province,” he said. "They’ve increased the number of people on a crew by a few, but there were 30 crews 10 years ago and there’s still 30 crews today."

The BCGEU represents workers in B.C.'s public service. Some of its key asks include competitive wages and fair access to telework.

Premier David Eby has said the government's goal is to reach a deal that's both fair to unionized workers and fair to taxpayers.

Negotiations for a new contract broke off in July.