City of Kamloops plans pop-up info session about planned arena multiplex in Dufferin
Info session for multiplex
The City of Kamloops will be hosting a pop-up information session about the future arena multiplex at Kenna Cartwright Park.
The information session will be held in the Kenna Cartwright Park parking lot, 2000 Hillside Dr., on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon.
“The purpose is this is just for users of Kenna Cartwright Park and neighbourhood residents to come and meet the team and ask questions,” said Kristen Rodrigue, the city’s communications manager.
The $140 million arena multiplex is part of the city’s ambitious Build Kamloops program, which seeks to make headway on projects prioritized in the 2019 Recreation Master Plan.
The project will include up to four additional rinks to provide more ice surfaces for use by local clubs. The multiplex is also proposed to include a walking track, fitness facility, child play spaces, and amenities for park users.
A Thompson-Nicola Regional Library branch will also be part of the multiplex.
The City of Kamloops has estimated that construction on the multiplex will begin next year and finish in 2029.
