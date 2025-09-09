Kamloops council OKs landscape mural designed for downtown Kamloops building

Photo: City of Kamloops A new mural, painted on plywood pieces, will be added to a downtown Kamloops building at Third and Seymour.

Real estate and property management firm Kelson Group has received city council's approval to add a landscape mural to a downtown Kamloops building.

The mural will adorn the side of the Beckman Building at 280 Third Ave., which is owned by Kelson Group. The mural will be added to the north side of the building, which faces an alley.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Dusan Magdolen, City of Kamloops cultural services and events manager, said the mural has already been painted by artist Madison Moritz.

“[Kelson Group’s] goals are to draw attention from an older building, to beautify the downtown core. and to discourage graffiti in the alley,” Magdolen said.

The panoramic mural, which stands eight feet high and 24 feet wide, features a big horn sheep standing on Mount Paul, a design Magdolen said was “meant to promote the beauty of the Kamloops region.”

He said the mural will have an anti-graffiti clear coat on top.

Kelson Group is funding the creation and mounting of the mural and future maintenance.

Magdolen said the city sought input from its arts and culture engagement group, which gave the mural unanimous support, saying the mural was beautiful, and a great reflection of the local landscape.

According to the Kelson Group’s application form, which was added to council’s agenda package, the total cost of the mural was $6,350, including the artist fee, installation fees and supplies.

The document said the mural was painted on plywood pieces as opposed to the wall of the building so the artwork can be dismantled and reused when the property is redeveloped. Kelson Group also noted it provided an easier canvas to work on for the young artist.

Kelson Group’s application to install the mural was approved unanimously by council.