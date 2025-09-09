TRU gets $5M from MasterCard to enhance Indigenous education

Photo: Michael Potestio TRU President Dr. Airini speaks at an event on Tuesday announcing a $5-million donation from the MasterCard Foundation.

Thompson Rivers University received one of its largest donations ever on Tuesday — $5 million from MasterCard Foundation to advance Indigenous education initiatives.

TRU received the award from the MasterCard Foundation’s EleV Program, recognizing the university’s innovative and impactful initiatives for Indigenous education.

President Dr. Airini said the donation is among the largest philanthropic gifts in TRU history, second only to a $10-million donation the university received in 2022.

“We’re deeply humbled to receive this unexpected gift,” she said.

The award is part of a broader commitment by the MasterCard Foundation, recognizing a decade of efforts made in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's report and calls to action. The foundation has pledged $235 million to 30 organizations across Canada to advance post-secondary education for Indigenous youth.

The money will help the university continue to develop its Coyote Project, which ensures campus is welcoming to all, to the tune of $224,000 per year.

Airini said the cash will also advance TRU's Knowledge Makers program, which enhances Indigenous research, and to “significantly” advance TRU’s First Nations education program — by bringing in more expertise and by investing in technology, potentially AI.

“Those will be our starting points,” she said.

Airini said the university will also discuss what other initiatives for which it could use the remaining funds.

“We want to be prudent with this money and not rush forward into it,” she told Castanet Kamloops.

She said the plan is to split the $5 million — 75 per cent endowment and 25 per cent money to spend over the next three years.

“And we will likely then hold back tapping into the endowed funds while we consider where to next,” she said.

Kim Cassar Torreggiani, TRU's associate vice president of advancement, told Castanet it's good timing for the donation given the university’s financial pressures.

“I’m especially grateful to be here to celebrate an incredibly exciting announcement that will be instrumental in supporting TRU’s work toward Truth and Reconciliation,” she told a crowd of about 100 people gathered for the funding announcement in the university’s OLARA Building.