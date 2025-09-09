Nepalese community candle-light vigil to be held at TRU tonight after cancellation from city

Photo: AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha Riot police use water cannon on protesters during clashes outside parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.

UPDATE: 2:46 p.m.

A cancelled candle-light vigil in Kamloops for the people of Nepal is back on.

Organizer Prativa Ayer said the Nepali community members and the TRUSU Nepali Society was able to secure an official permit from Thompson Rivers University to hold the vigil on campus on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The vigil will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Campus Commons.

Prativa said via email the vigil will remain peaceful, and is a way for the local community to show its support for the people who fought for their rights and to honour our loved ones who lost their lives during the recent protests in Nepal.

UPDATE: 1:09 p.m.

A candle-light vigil and march in solidarity with protesters in Nepal has been cancelled by its organizers after they were unable to obtain permits from the City of Kamloops.

Organizer Prativa Ayer told Castanet Kamloops the municipality did not approve the initial march with real candles.

She said they just learned an alternative gathering at Riverside Park with fake candles they had planned instead required two to three days notice, leading to the event's cancellation altogether for Sept. 9.

"Unfortunately, they were not able to approve our request at this time, so we’ve decided to cancel the event until further notice," Ayer said via email.

Ayer noted the request to the city to hold the march and vigil was made on short notice.

ORIGINAL 9:28 a.m.

Members of the Kamloops Nepalese community will gather Tuesday to show solidarity after police opened fire on a group of protesters demonstrating against a government ban on social media.

A march and candle-light vigil are planned for Riverside Park at 7 p.m.

At least 17 people were killed and 145 more were wounded during clashes Monday in Kathmandu, where smaller protests continued into the late evening.

"As Nepalese living in Kamloops, we cannot stand by silently,” said march organizer Prativa Ayer.

"This solidarity march is our way of honouring the victims and raising awareness about the ongoing struggle for justice."

Tuesday’s event will run from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Participants are asked to gather near the Rotary Bandshell just before 7 p.m. for distribution of placards, flags and candles.

The plan is to march along Lorne Street, Lansdowne Street, Seymour Street and First Avenue before returning to the park at about 7:30 p.m. for a moment of silence and candle-light vigil.