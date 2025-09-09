Lack of extreme heat buildup keeps B.C. wildfire season in check

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The province is slightly below its 10-year average for number of fires and slightly above the 10-year average for hectares burned, with most of that scorched earth located in the Prince George Fire Centre.

The head of the BC Wildfire Service says a cooler spring and early summer was key to getting the province’s relatively quiet fire season off on the right foot.

The province is slightly below its 10-year average for number of fires and slightly above the 10-year average for hectares burned, with most of that scorched earth located in the Prince George Fire Centre.

But many British Columbians, especially those in the Southern Interior, feel like summer was a breeze — a mild one with no smoke.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, BCWS director Cliff Chapman was asked to differentiate the 2025 wildfire season from years like 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2023.

“I would say the difference is that we didn’t see the heat buildup in B.C. the way that we saw it in those years,” he said.

"We just experienced a heat wave in B.C. over the course of the last 10 days which led to significant fire activity across the province. The fortunate part of that is that it’s September — almost middle of September, so our days are shorter and our nights are longer, and we’re starting to see those overnight recoveries.”

That lack of heat allowed BCWS to send crews to help fight wildfires burning elsewhere in Canada.

“In June, July and August, we were able to send hundreds of firefighting personnel to support other agencies at their times of need,” Chapman said.

"And over the last 10 years, generally speaking, most of the time in July and August we are seeing that support arrive in British Columbia.”

The relatively slow wildfire season has meant fewer people displaced from their homes.

“What we can say this year is that the average number of people and properties on evacuation orders and alerts are less than they have been over the last five years, and that has been a trend throughout summer,” said Kevin Dunbar, executive director of Emergency Management BC.