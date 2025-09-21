Kamloops News

Indigenous Film Festival returns to Paramount later this month

Indigenous films on screen

Photo: Kamloops Film Society Attendees at the KFS Indigenous Film Festival in 2023

The Kamloops Film Society will hold its fourth-annual Indigenous Festival, featuring filmmaker panels, a pop-up museum exhibit and more spread out over three days.

Stseptékwles re Sk’elép (Coyote Stories) Indigenous Film Festival is presented in partnership with Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc.

The event will begin on Friday, Sept. 26, with a screening of Sweet Summer Pow Wow at 6:30 p.m., followed by a post-film discussion.

“Storytelling is a vital way that Indigenous People share knowledge, culture, and connection, and through film,” said KFS board member and festival committee member Laura Michel.

“These stories continue to spark dialogue, inspire empathy, and deepen understanding. I am so excited for audiences to experience the powerful narratives being shared this year.”

Seven feature films will be screened as part of the festival.

New this year, the festival will be showcasing two short film programs. On Saturday, Sept, 27, the Indigenous Without Borders Short Film Showcase will show short films from different Indigenous communities across the world. On Sunday, the Emerging Talent Short Film Showcase will invite audiences to vote for a winner.

The event will wrap up on Sunday, Sept. 28, with a concert featuring George Leach and Duane Marchand.

Further information on IFF events and films, as well as tickets, can be found on the KFS website.