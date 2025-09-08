279030
City of Kamloops will keep splash parks open for another week due to heat

Heat keeps kids splashing

A warm September means the City of Kamloops will keep its splash parks open a little bit longer this summer.

The city announced Monday that splash parks will stay open until Sept. 14 — a week longer than previously scheduled.

"Enjoy the extra splash time and soak up the last days of summer fun,” the city said in a statement.

City of Kamloops splash parks are located in Riverside Park, Albert McGowan Park, McDonald Park and Westsyde Centennial Park.

