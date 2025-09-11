Planned power outage will leave thousands in North Thompson without power for 12 hours

Photo: Times Colonist File - BC Hydro crews restoring power

A planned outage will leave approximately 8,500 North Thompson Valley customers without power for 12 hours this weekend, stretching from Barriere to Blue River.

The planned outage is slated to run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

According to BC Hydro, the outage is necessary to perform critical maintenance on the transmission line that serves the region. About 14,000 people rely on the line, and to maintain reliability, BC Hydro must carry out regular maintenance, repairs and upgrades.

Approximately 8,500 clients in Barriere, Clearwater, Blue River, Vavenby, Avola, and Little Fort will be impacted.

The Heffley Creek area, Whitecroft and Sun Peaks are expected to see two short outages between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“BC Hydro appreciates its customers’ patience and understanding while this important work is completed to better serve the community,” BC Hydro said.

All customers with up-to-date contact information have been notified of the outage, BC Hydro said.