Mounties say they uncovered Kamloops murder plot while searching for escaped killer

Photo: Glacier Media

Police say charges have been laid against three people in connection with an alleged gangland conspiracy to commit a murder in Kamloops.

According to Mounties, Ryan Van Gool, 46, Bryce Telford, 28, and Scott Telford, 61, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

The revelation was made at a news conference on Monday afternoon, at which police announced charges against three people stemming from a prison break in 2022.

Police said the murder plot was uncovered as part of the global manhunt for Rabih Alkhalil, a convicted murderer who broke out of the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam in July of 2022.

Alkhalil escaped while on trial for the 2012 shooting murder of a gang rival in a busy Vancouver restaurant, and he was later found guilty of first-degree murder in his absence.

He had previously been convicted in 2017 of first-degree murder in Ontario for killing a man in a Toronto coffee shop.

Police said they could not confirm reports that Alkhalil has been arrested in Qatar. He is among Canada's most wanted fugitives and is also the subject of an Interpol Red Notice.

There was no word from police on Monday about who was targeted in the foiled Kamloops plot.

Van Gool and both Telfords are in custody, according to police.