Organizers put finishing touches on Sunday's Kamloops Terry Fox Run

Photo: Kamloops Terry Fox run Participants take part in last year's Kamloops Terry Fox Run.

The Tournament Capital will come together this weekend looking to finish the work of Terry Fox.

Kamloops is hosting the 45th annual Terry Fox Run on Sunday at Riverside Park, and organizers are looking to raise more than $35,000 for cancer research.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the walk/run starts at 10 a.m.

There will be 1 km, 5 km, or 10 km routes. Participants are invited to run, walk or just enjoy the silent auction on site.

The theme of this year's run is “Finish it" — as in Terry Fox's crusade against cancer.

“Get together and realize that we are beating cancer with all the research," organizer Sue Steenson told Castanet Kamloops.

Steenson said a friendly challenge among Kamloops lawyers has had a substantial impact on fundraising for this year's run.

For more information or to donate, click here.