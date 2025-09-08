Signage smashed, turf damaged after crash on West Victoria Street

Photo: Kristen Holliday A downtown Kamloops sign appeared to have taken the brunt of a crash that happened early Monday afternoon.

A Downtown Kamloops welcome sign is in pieces after a pick-up truck careened off of the roadway and across a grassy median along West Victoria Street.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

A City of Kamloops work truck and a police officer were on scene moments after the crash, which happened just east of The Mustard Seed Kamloops building on West Victoria Street.

A pick-up truck with front-end damage could be seen parked near the BCLC office building to the east.

The vehicle also left tire tracks in the grassy median, and a yellow merge sign on a metal pole had been pulled out of the ground. Debris was strewn across the roadway.

Witnesses said it didn’t appear that anyone was injured.