Sahali toy store owner reflects on 15 years in business

Photo: Michael Potestio Rich Petrie and his children check out some of the toys at Tumbleweed Toys on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Tumbleweed Toys celebrated its 15th anniversary on Saturday with a storewide sale, free prize draws and free ice cream that drew a crowd.

“We had a line up at the door when we opened,” store owner Vanessa Gammel said.

Tumbleweed Toys opened it’s doors on Sept. 6, 2010 in Sahali Mall and Gammel has owned it for all but the first nine months.

The Summit Shopping Centre business owner said the store has faced challenges over the years most recently having to pivot away from toy lines with heavy U.S tariffs — but running the business has been an enjoyable experience.

“When it's a toy store, it's pretty much fun every day, and it's like Christmas every day for us,” Gammel said.

She said 15 years in an amazing milestone for her toy shop.

“We've been through a lot of different things in Kamloops, different struggles,” Gammel said. “We've outlived Toys R Us twice. We think it's probably worth celebrating that we're still around.”